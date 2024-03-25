Dagestan becomes one of leaders in shoe production in Russia

25 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dagestan is among the top five shoe manufacturers in Russia, the press service of the state labeling system "Honest Sign" reports.

At the end of 2023, the republic ranked 4th in the country, having produced more than 2 million pairs of boots.

The leaders in shoe production were Moscow, which produced 9.6 million pairs of shoes, and St. Petersburg. The city produced 3.7 million pairs per year.

The average price for one pair of shoes in the region has not changed. In 2022 and 2023, shoes cost 2.7 thousand rubles.