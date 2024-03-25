Pashinyan and Kobakhidze discuss intensification of border delimitation

25 Mar. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, March 25, the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia held talks in Yerevan. At a briefing after the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan noted that the parties discussed the implementation of the declaration on strategic partnership, which the countries had signed in Tbilisi at the end of January.

After the talks, the Heads of government spoke at a joint briefing.

"The essential issue in this document is the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia and Georgia. Today, we've discussed the possibilities of intensifying the process of delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Georgia",

the Armenian Prime Minister said.

He also emphasized that expanding interaction with Georgia was strategically important not only for the countries themselves, but also for the entire region.

"Georgia's status as an EU candidate was received with enthusiasm in Armenia. This is an important event that will have a direct impact not only on the region, but also on the bilateral relations between Armenia and Georgia. Armenia supports Georgia's aspiration to become a member of the EU",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

New embassy

As part of his visit to the capital of Armenia, the Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, also visited the new building of the Georgian Embassy. Together with the Armenian Prime Minister, they took a tour of the territory of the diplomatic mission, during which they assessed the conditions created there.