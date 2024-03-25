Azerbaijani judokas win record number of medals at tournament in Bremen

25 Mar. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's youth judo team, which competed at the international Masters tournament in Bremen, Germany, won a record number of gold medals. The Azerbaijani team became the leader in the team competition for the second time, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation reported.

Azerbaijani athletes won four gold and three bronze medals, becoming leaders in the medal standings: they were ahead of the teams of Japan, Uzbekistan and Germany, AZERTAC reports.

Gold medals for the Azerbaijani team were brought by Mahammad Musaev (66 kg), Suleyman Aliyev (73 kg), Aslan Kotsoev (90 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (100 kg). They defeated all their rivals, taking the highest step of the podium.

Babaragim Mirzoev (60 kg), Islam Ragimov (66 kg) and Tuncay Shamil (90 kg) won bronze medals.

Azerbaijani judokas showed excellent level of training last year, but then there were fewer awards. They won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals