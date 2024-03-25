Fire occurs at Juma mosque in Tbilisi

25 Mar. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Georgian media, the building on the territory of the Juma mosque burned in Tbilisi.

The fire started in a building with a technical purpose near the mosque. The fire did not spread to the mosque itself. Firefighters managed to prevent it from spreading.

According to Novosti-Georgia, the Emergency Department reported that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Juma Mosque in Tbilisi

Juma Mosque is the only mosque in Tbilisi. The modern building was built in 1911 and underwent restoration in 1998. Both Sunnis and Shiites come to pray here, as it is the only Islamic temple in the city. Therefore, there are two different minbars (that is, pulpits for preaching) inside: one is with a canopy for Sunnis and another one is without a canopy for Shiites.