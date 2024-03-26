Bastrykin: Crocus City Hall attack death toll nears 140

26 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The death toll from the Crocus City Hall terror attack rose to 139, including three children, head of Russia’s Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said.

“Initial results of the investigation indicate that the attack was carefully planned and prepared. The attack killed 139 people. Of these, 75 have been identified today. Among the dead are three children. Identification of the dead continues,” Bastrykin said.

According to him, 182 people were injured.

On March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk. Eleven individuals suspected of being involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four gunmen who were detained in the Bryansk Region.