Borrell: EU should facilitate talks with Iran

26 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell exchanged views on Tehran's relations with the bloc.

Borrell said the bloc hoped it could facilitate the nuclear talks so that they would have fruitful outcomes, highlighting the importance of following up on the nuclear talks and continuing efforts to lift sanctions on Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized Iran's commitment to constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and its expectation for the complete adherence of Western nations to their commitments under the nuclear deal, including the removal of sanction against Iran.