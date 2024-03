26 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran recently unveiled its new UAV named "Gaza," claiming it can reach distances of thousands of kilometers.

A model of the Gaza combat drone was exhibited at the Doha fair - the first display of the unmanned aerial vehicle outside Iran.

The new drone can fly over 1,600 km at 10 km and carry 13 precision-guided bombs.

The new UAV is an upgraded version of the Shahed 129 model, which can carry only four bombs.