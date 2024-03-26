Russia going through difficult period in ties with Armenia - Peskov

26 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is going through quite a difficult period in its relations with Armenia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper that more Armenians live in Russia than in Armenia itself.

He noted the economic activity of the Russian Armenians makes up a very large percentage of Armenia's budget, as people transfer money from Russia to Armenia, which is about several billion dollars a year.

"Unfortunately, the Caucasus region attracts the attention of various extra-regional forces. We are convinced that the participation of these forces should be strictly limited, as it is not able to bring stability and prosperity there," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Moscow hopes that Yerevan will have political will to continue the development of relations to get this difficult period over.