Baku urges EU to abandon the dangerous anti-Azerbaijani policy

26 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the anti-Azerbaijani stance and media freedom-violating approach once again demonstrated by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, the Western Azerbaijan Community said.

"We urges that the European Union abandon its erroneous and hazardous approach, not impede regional peace efforts, and take a fair stance on the return of Azerbaijanis exiled in Armenia to their homeland," the statement reads.

Earlier, Klaar said that the warnings against Armenia that were published in the Azerbaijani media were unacceptable.