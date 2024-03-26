Chinese companies may establish manufacturing base in Azerbaijan

26 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan would like to establish a manufacturing base in the country in partnership with Chinese companies, the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"Currently, we are purchasing electric buses and other equipment from China. We would like to establish a manufacturing base in Azerbaijan in partnership with Chinese companies," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

The assistant to the Azerbaijani President noted that the electric automobile industry in China is one of the leading industries in the world. He pointed out that Azerbaijan would also like to see more Chinese companies present in the country.