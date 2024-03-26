Pashinyan promises not to block CSTO decisions

26 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the Kathimerini newspaper about the Armenia-CSTO relations.

The PM recalled that Armenia does not have a permanent representative in the CSTO as of September 2023.

"We do not participate in the CSTO negotiations at the high and highest level. However, we do not block the decisions of the CSTO, but neither do we participate in them," Nikol Pashinyan said.

He also accused the CSTO of failing to fulfill its security obligations to Armenia, specifically in the period 2021-2022.