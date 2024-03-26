Hikmet Hajiyev: Baku eager to cooperate with Beijing on COP29 issues

26 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is ready to engage in talks with China regarding COP29 issues, the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Global Times.

"Azerbaijan is open to dialogue and engagement with all parties on the fundamental issues of the COP29. The People's Republic of China is one of the leading countries in the world. Therefore, having initial consultations and discussions to understand China's position in the negotiation process is crucially important for us," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan appreciates the progress China has made in a short period of time in achieving important goals related to green transition and technologies.

"Based on China's concept of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and sharing technologies and achievements with developing countries, we look forward to working together to ensure the voice of the Global South is heard and understood within the core process. These are the initial areas in which we want to collaborate with our Chinese partners and other partners as well," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

The Assistant to the Azerbaijani President added that hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan once again demonstrates the respect and confidence that the international community has for Azerbaijan. It presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Baku.