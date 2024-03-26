Peskov comments on Russia-U.S. future dialogue

26 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is open to a dialogue with the United States, but seeks a comprehensive discussion of all issues, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to a dialogue, that he believes it is necessary to discuss all issues comprehensively.

"You cannot take some issues out of the general context that now dominates our bilateral relations. We are open to a dialogue and have the political will, but we are in favor of a comprehensive discussion of all issues," Peskov said.

Earlier, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said that the Russian embassy in Washington had agreed with U.S. administration officials to discuss bilateral relations next week. According to Antonov, the upcoming talks will concern bilateral relations.