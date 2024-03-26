Armenia preparing to return villages to Azerbaijan

26 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan plans to return four villages to Azerbaijan within a short period, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a closed-door meeting in the parliament, the Hraparak newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, Pashinyan held a meeting in the National Assembly with deputies of the Civil Contract faction on Friday. The event was attended by almost all members of the the government, including Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Edvard Asryan.

"The meeting lasted almost two hours and was held in a hostile atmosphere," the article reads.

Pashinyan openly said that the return of the four villages to Azerbaijan should happen within a short period of time.

The PM hinted that the third army corps could be withdrawn from these territories in the coming days, and the four settlements, which Pashinyan said were Azerbaijani, could be returned to their owners.