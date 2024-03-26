Russian national team ex-coach may lead Azerbaijani team

26 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former head coach of the Russia national team Stanislav Cherchesov can be appointed the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team.

One of the candidates for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced, Trend reported.

Cherchesov was among the three candidates for AFFA. An offer has not yet been sent to the former head coach of the Russian national team. AFFA is considering his appointment like other candidates.

In 2021-2023, Cherchesov served as the manager of the Ferencváros football club in Hungary. In 2016-2020, he was the head coach of the Russia national team.