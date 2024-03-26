Over 21,000 working places to be created in Ingushetia

26 Mar. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

By 2023, 21,000 working places will be created in Ingushetia. It is also planned to increase the level of employment of college and university graduates.

In Ingushetia, the authorities face an ambitious task - to create over 21,000 jobs by 2030. These are not just numbers, but real steps towards improving the lives of every resident of the region.

According to Rosstat, the unemployment rate in Ingushetia is one of the highest in Russia. The creation of new working places will both reduce unemployment and give impetus for economic growth, as every new employee brings additional tax revenue and the purchasing power of the population increases.

“The draft road map of the Republic of Ingushetia provides for reducing the level of general unemployment according to the ILO (International Labor Organization) methodology to 13.5%, creating at least 21,400 new jobs, increasing the employment rate of college graduates to 60%, university graduates to 50 %,”

– the Office of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova informed.