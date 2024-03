26 Mar. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Institute of Seismology of Kazakhstan

The magnitude of the earthquake that hit the southwest of the country was 4.5. There are no casualties among the population.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in the southwestern part of Iran, local media reports citing seismologists.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 82 km northwest of the city of Mesjed Soleyman. Its epicenter is at a depth of 10,000 meters.

No one was injured as a result of the earthquake.