The Stavropol Territory continues to confidently increase the volume of exports of its food industry products. According to the latest data, in the first months of 2024, exports of food products increased by 23%. This impressive growth indicates the stable development of the food industry in the region.

Successful export strategy

During the first months of the year, the Stavropol Territory sent abroad 92,000 tons of food products and raw materials for the food industry. This is a significant number of goods for the international market. The relevant success indicates both the high quality of products produced in the region and skillful export development strategy.