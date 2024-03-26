Armenia, Georgia discuss cooperation in education

26 Mar. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: page of the Ministry of Education of Georgia on social networks

The heads of the Ministry of Education of Armenia and Georgia confirmed their intention to develop cooperation. The dialogue between the two ministers took place in the Armenian capital.

On Tuesday, March 26, a meeting between the heads of the Ministries of Education of Armenia and Georgia Zhanna Andreasyan and Georgy Amilakhvari took place in Yerevan, the Armenian ministry reports.

During the negotiations, Andreasyan noted that it is important for countries to maintain close ties and continue developing relations.

She added that new opportunities have emerged for the implementation of joint scientific and educational programs, as well as programs in the field of youth policy.

"The dialogue with members of the Georgian government indicates the high level of existing relations between the two countries,”

– the head of the Armenian ministry said.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to the Georgian leadership for supporting public schools with education in the Armenian language and for effective cooperation.