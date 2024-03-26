Regular flight to connect Stavropol, Türkiye

26 Mar. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Regular flights to Ankara will be performed from Stavropol Airport.

Starting from April 1, the Stavropol Airport will increase the frequency of flights to Türkiye. More flights to Türkiye will provide additional flexibility and convenience for those heading to the beaches on the Aegean Sea or dreaming of exploring the country's rich culture. Now residents of Stavropol will be able to fly to Türkiye every day, choosing a convenient time and date for their trip.

“Flights to Türkiye will be operated daily. Regular flights to Antalya have been added. The previous season, there were no such flights. The carrying capacity has been increased. If previously there were only charter flights of Red Wings’ Superjets (100 seats), now Pobeda will also fly (189 seats),”

- the airport administration informed.