Georgia’s national football team to play at Euro 2024

27 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s national football team makes history by claiming victory over Greece in the playoff final of the UEFA Euro 2024 and securing its first-ever spot in a major football tournament.

The team, coached by Willy Sagnol, claimed the victory in the penalty shootout by 4:2 at the Dinamo Arena stadium in Tbilisi, with Nika Kvekveskiri, Lasha Dvali, Zuriko Davitashvili and Giorgi Kochorashvili scoring the penalties. Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili saved the penalty.

The Georgian team advanced to the 2024 European Championship and will play its first match at the tournament against Turkey on July 18.