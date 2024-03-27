РУС ENG

Two Armenian wrestlers registered in Azerbaijan tournament

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Two Armenian wrestlers are registered to participate in the Olympic ranking wrestling tournament to be held in Baku on 5-7 April, according to the Wrestling International Federation's website.

Ukraine's representative Eric Arushanyan (65kg) registered in the freestyle wrestling tournament, while Poland's representative Gevorg Sahakyan (67kg) registered in the Greco-Roman wrestling tournament.

The Armenian national teams will not take part in the tournament in Baku.

