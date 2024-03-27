Two Armenian wrestlers are registered to participate in the Olympic ranking wrestling tournament to be held in Baku on 5-7 April, according to the Wrestling International Federation's website.
Ukraine's representative Eric Arushanyan (65kg) registered in the freestyle wrestling tournament, while Poland's representative Gevorg Sahakyan (67kg) registered in the Greco-Roman wrestling tournament.
The Armenian national teams will not take part in the tournament in Baku.
Two Armenian wrestlers registered in Azerbaijan tournament
Two Armenian wrestlers are registered to participate in the Olympic ranking wrestling tournament to be held in Baku on 5-7 April, according to the Wrestling International Federation's website.
265 views