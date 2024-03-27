Türkiye refutes claims of weapon sales to Israel

27 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has rejected allegations of defence-based cooperation with Israel.

The statement came after claims by some media outlets that Türkiye continues to export gunpowder, weapons and ammunition to Israel.

"It is not possible for the Republic of Türkiye, which has always supported Palestine, to carry out or engage in any activity that would harm Palestinians," the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said it does not have any activities with Israel, "including military training, exercises and defence industry cooperation."

Separately, the Turkish Communications Directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation also rejected the reports.

"The products in the 93rd chapter of the alleged export list are not war weapons and ammunition but ungrooved rifle spare parts and accessories and fishing equipment used for individual purposes such as sports and hunting," it said on X.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, there have been no exports of rifles for sports and hunting purposes since May 2023, which already had low figures, it added.