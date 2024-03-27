Search operations in Russia's Crocus City Hall completed

27 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The search and rescue operation is over, there are no more people under the rubble of the Crocus City Hall concert venue after the fire, according to the Russian emergencies ministry’s Moscow Region department.

The death toll from the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue has climbed to 139 people, 182 peopele are injured.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow. Eleven suspects involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended.