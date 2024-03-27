Rosatom: talks with Uzbekistan on NPP construction successful

27 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between state corporation Rosatom and Uzbekistan on a contract for the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the republic are going successfully, the company’s First Deputy General Director Kirill Komarov said.

"Contract negotiations are going well. I always try not to mention such cases or give dates so as not to pressure anyone, because this is a critical decision. This is a decision that will shape the situation in Uzbekistan for the next century," Komarov said.

According to him, Russsia is ready to start the concrete implementation of this project at any time

Experts have already examined in detail the site where the nuclear power plant is supposed to be built, and the most optimal technological solutions have been determined.