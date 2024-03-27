Khojaly residents to return home in May

27 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

First residents will return to liberated Khojaly in May of this year, head of Khojaly District Executive Power Shahmar Usubov said.

According to him, construction works are currently ongoing in Khojaly/

"Up to 500 houses are currently being restored. Initially, 50 families are expected to be relocated to Khojaly in May," Shahmar Usubov said.

The Khojaly district was occupied on the night of February 25-26, 1992. That night, Armenian armed groups attacked Azerbaijanis in Khojaly, leaving hundreds of civilians dead, injured or missing.

As a result of anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army on September 19-20, 2023, Khojaly was liberated.