Russian Foreign Ministry: traveling abroad associated with risks

27 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Ministry urged citizens to carefully weigh up the risks when preparing to travel abroad and when staying in other countries.

The ministry recommended that when planning a trip to a foreign country, it is advisable to obtain information on possible security problems, be aware of the latest information and follow the practical recommendations of Russian diplomatic missions.

The Russian citizens could be detained and arrested at the request of law enforcement and intelligence agencies in the U.S., which has extradition agreements with more than 100 countries, including Thailand, Egypt, Türkiye and Israel.

The ministry said the department's Situation and Crisis Centre had received appeals from Russians about the EU ban on importing personal effects from Russia and entering and staying in cars with Russian licence plates.

The ministry urged people to remember that they come under foreign jurisdiction when crossing borders, "which implies the obligation to comply with the laws and regulations of the country visited".