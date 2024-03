27 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to China starting on Thursday, the presidential press service said on its Telegram-channel.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to the People's Republic of China and attend a session of the Boao Forum for Asia on March 28-29," the statement reads.

As part of the visit, Tokayev will meet with the Chinese leadership as well as heads of international organizations and major Chinese companies.