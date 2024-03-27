27 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Current Russian legislation does not provide for the death penalty for terrorists, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation and Statehood in the upper house Federation Council Andrey Klishas said.

He noted that the discussion about the death penalty is gaining momentum.

"Respected analysts and Telegram experts say that terrorists and pedophiles must be executed and people would support it, but, according to them, the problem lies only with the Constitutional Court," the senator said.

Klishas recalled that Article 20 of the Russian Constitution guarantees everyone the right to life and allows for the death penalty until it is abolished by federal law "as an extraordinary measure of punishment for particularly grave crimes against life, while granting the accused the right to have the case heard in court through a jury trial."

"Right now, criminal cases under Article 205 cannot be heard by a jury. Sentencing terrorists to the death penalty is not feasible even in the absence of a moratorium," the senatro said.

Klishas concluded that saying that the Constitutional Court is an obstacle to "just retribution" is nothing but "unscrupulous speculation".