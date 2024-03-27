Number of those injured in Crocus attack rises to 360

27 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of those injured in the Crocus City Hall attack has risen to 360, the center for disaster medicine said.

"As of Wednesday morning, 360 people, including 11 children, have been injured in the terrorist attack," a health emergency official said.

According to the center, as many as 92 people injured in the attack have been hospitalized, while 63 people have been already discharged, with 205 others receiving outpatient treatment.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said the number of people hurt in the attack had been growing as people recovered from the initial shock.