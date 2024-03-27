Karachay-Cherkessia sends humanitarian aid to Gaza

27 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Russian Il-76 flight has delivered another humanitarian cargo for Gaza, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's 's press service reported.

"A Russian Emergencies Ministry flight has delivered the 20th shipment of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip. Russian rescuers have handed 29 metric tons of humanitarian cargo over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society," the ministry said.

The aid contains cereals, flour, sugar and other long storage foods as well as personal hygiene items, the ministry specified earlier. The bulk of these supplies has been collected at the initiative of the government of Karachay-Cherkessia.

In Egypt, the aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society before being delivered to Gaza.