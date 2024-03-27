Baku airport serves more than 121,000 passengers during holidays

27 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku served more than 121,000 passengers from March 20 to 27, 2024, exceeding the previous year's result by 32.5%.

For the same period in 2023, this figure was 91,300 passengers.

During the holidays, all airport services worked in an enhanced mode, ensuring uninterrupted operation; delays in the airport’s area of responsibility were not allowed.

The busiest day was March 24, with 19,334 passengers served. On this day, airlines operated 162 flights at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The most popular destinations from the airport were Nakhchivan, Istanbul, Dubai, Tbilisi, Abu Dhabi, Moscow, Delhi, St. Petersburg, Ankara and Aktau.