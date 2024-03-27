Armenia not going to submit application to EU

27 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan currently does not plan to submit an application to the European Union. The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan stated that there was no corresponding intention.

According to him, before applying to the EU, the country needs to make many changes to its standards.

"Even if we apply, the question is how long it will take",

Simonyan said.

Russian border guards in Armenia

The politician also touched upon the situation with Russian border guards at Yerevan Zvartnots airport. Simonyan emphasized that this issue had already been completely resolved. He doubted that a discussion was possible in this situation.

The speaker explained that Russian border guards served in Zvartnots on the basis of an interdepartmental, and not an interstate, agreement. Its was intended to help the Armenian border guards, and they no longer need it. Therefore, gratitude was expressed to Moscow. On August 1, Russian border guards will leave the airport.

At the same time, Simonyan specifically spoke about the Russian border guards on the border with Türkiye. According to him, there is no need to remove them from the Armenian-Turkish border, since the situation is different from the case with the airport.