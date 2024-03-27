Aras and Emin Agalarov donated 100 million rubles to victims of terrorist attack

27 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Crocus Group Telegram channel, Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov made donations to the victims and wounded in the attack on Crocus.

Both the company itself and the Muslim Magomayev Foundation will provide assistance to those affected by the tragedy.

"The first donations in the amount of 100 million rubles were made by the President of Crocus Group Aras Agalarov and his son Emin, President of Agalarov Development"

the message says.

It is clarified that a targeted support will be provided to the families of spectators and concert hall workers who were injured in a terrorist attack.

For its part, the Muslim Magomayev Foundation will take all measures to support the families of the victims and wounded.

Let us note that the concert hall where the terrorist attack took place was named after Muslim Magomayev.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/"Vestnik Kavkaza"

Let us remind you that the terrorist attack in Crocus occurred on March 22. Before the concert began, four armed terrorists broke into the building. They killed employees and spectators, went into the concert hall and set it on fire and fled. As a result of the strong fire, the roof of the hall collapsed and the hall itself was completely burned out.

A total of 140 people died. According to the latest data, 360 people were injured. On Sunday, March 24, mourning was declared throughout Russia. Near the Crocuss City Hall building, a spontaneous memorial appeared, where people bring flowers and toys.

The perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained and arrested, along with 7 other people.