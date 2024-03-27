Militant from gang of Khattab and Basayev caught in Dagestan

27 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Dagestan, a resident of the village of Bayramul, Khasavyurt district, Islam Batsiev, was caught. He is suspected of attacking Pskov paratroopers in 2000, the press service of the FSB Central Election Commission writes.

In the course of joint work with the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, it became known that Batsiev did not suffer criminal punishment for his participation in the gang of Shamil Basayev and Khattab and the attack on Russian soldiers near the village of Ulus-Kert, Shatoy region.

The court sent Batsiev into custody. He will be charged with banditry, armed rebellion and assault on the life of a serviceman.

Let us recall that the militants of Basayev and Khattab attacked the Russian military in February 2000. Then 84 soldiers from the 6th company of paratroopers died.