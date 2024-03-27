Moscow ready to help Baku and Yerevan with border delimitation

27 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Official representative of Russian diplomacy Maria Zakharova announced Moscow's readiness to provide maximum assistance to the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

She noted that Russia had unique cartographic materials and expertise.

"Similar principles apply to the unblocking of transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are talking about a route that connects the western regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through the territory of the Syunik region of Armenia",

Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat also spoke about the trilateral working group of deputy prime ministers of the three countries as a well-established mechanism for developing compromises. She called on Baku and Yerevan to show political will and resume interaction in trilateral formats.