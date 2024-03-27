Water carrier collides with plane in Domodedovo

27 Mar. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A water carrier collided with an Emirates airplane at Domodedovo Airport. This was reported in the press service of the airport.

The aircraft was supposed to fly from Moscow to Dubai, but after the incident it was suspended from flights.

No one was injured as a result of the collision. The passengers will be put on another plane, which will take them to the UAE.

According to preliminary data, the water carrier collided with the plane because its driver became ill. The man suffered a stroke and was urgently taken to the hospital.