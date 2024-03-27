Baku accuses Yerevan of insincerity regarding peacebuilding in Caucasus

27 Mar. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizadeh said that Baku condemned and rejected the unfounded claims against Azerbaijan contained in the report "Deepening EU-Armenia relations: More Europe in Armenia; More Armenia in Europe".

The report was prepared by a group led by former Danish Prime Minister and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. The group itself is called "Network of Friends of Armenia".

The diplomat said that all the facts were distorted in the report, and the slanderous nature and unfounded provisions were part of a dirty campaign against Baku. He noted that the points were absurd propaganda and raised serious questions.

According to Hajizadeh, some co-authors of the report were direct witnesses of the occupation and ethnic cleansing of the civilian Azerbaijani population.

"We are firmly convinced that this one-sided position, as well as ignoring all available facts, not only pushes revanchist groups in Armenia to a more radical position against Azerbaijan, but also creates the illusion in society that the "West" supports Armenia's unconstructive position in the peace process",

Aykhan Hajizadeh said

The representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized that propaganda campaigns financed by the Armenian leadership indicated Yerevan's insincerity regarding the peace agenda in the region. He called on Armenia to act within the framework of peacebuilding.