Georgia to issue commemorative coin in honor of entry to Euro 2024

27 Mar. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia announced the release of a collectible coin dedicated to the national team's entry into the UEFA Euro 2024.

The decision was made by the board of the National Bank of Georgia. The regulator intends to involve the Georgian Football Federation in the development of the design.

Let us remind you that the day before, the Georgian national football team beat the Greek team in a penalty shootout and reached the final part of Euro 2024. Willy Sagnol's team is in Group F, where their opponents will be Portugal, Türkiye and the Czech Republic.