Azerbaijan increases imports of Russian wheat

27 Mar. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan increased imports of Russian wheat by 0.9% to 1.1 million tons in 2023, the press service of the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan reports.

The department said that Russia exported more than $250 million worth of grain to Azerbaijan last year.

In addition to this, in 2023, Kazakhstan supplied Azerbaijan with 152.4 thousand tons of wheat, worth $51.7 million.

It should be noted that 87% of wheat supplies to Azerbaijan in 2023 came from Russia, and the rest came from Kazakhstan.

Last year, Azerbaijan imported 1.175 million tons of wheat. It is 9% less than in 2022.