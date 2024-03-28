South Caucasus future is merely instrument for Paris - MFA

28 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

It's naive to believe France is ready to ensure the security of the South Caucasus, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

She noted that if Paris had such opportunities, then it would have applied them in those countries where France had contractual obligations.

"Moreover, it would have been convenient for them to do so, considering that they were there for decades, considering them as their colonies and even in the post-colonial period, they still preserved their interests there at the level of neocolonialism. The language is more familiar there, contacts and connections remained. Something failed," Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted that Paris was obligated to do so in Africa, as it received money for it. But she added that French missions in these countries failed miserably.

Zakharova stressed that the future of the South Caucasus is merely an instrument for Paris.

She noted that for France it's just a bargaining chip, one of the ways to maintain its own prosperity and preserve its reputation.

According to the spokesperson, France's presence in the South Caucasus region is an attempt to gather intelligence, monitor the states of the region, not allowing the peaceful agreements to materialize.