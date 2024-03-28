Crocus City Hall terrorist attack death toll reaches 143

28 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Emergencies Ministry has published an updated list of people killed in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue, which now includes 143 names.

The list is current as of 8:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) on March 27 and is based on the Russian Health Ministry’s data.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee reported that it had received 143 missing persons reports from relatives related to the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. To date, 84 bodies have been identified, including the bodies of five children aged from 9 to 16 years.

Crocus terrorist attack

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region. Eleven individuals suspected of being involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended.