Erdogan: Turkey's door closed to terrorists

28 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Türkiye's door is closed to terrorists, stressing the urgency of taking action to protect the peace for the republic’s 85 million people.

“Of course, we are ready to talk about everything with everyone, but our door is closed to terrorists and those who play politics under the control of the terrorist organization," Erdogan said.

Underlining the four decades of terrorist attacks that Türkiye has endured, the Turkish leader stressed that the republic can’t tolerate this for another 40 years.

Erdogan noted that efforts are underway to gradually establish control beyond Türkiye’s borders.