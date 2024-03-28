Georgia's national football team, Federation nominated for Medal of Honour prize

28 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili sent an official submission to the country’s President to award the national football team, its coaches and the management of the national Football Federation with the Medal of Honour state prize, to honour the squad’s first-ever qualification for a major international tournament with the defeat of Greece.

The team booked a spot at the 2024 European Championship with their penalty shootout win over the visiting counterparts at Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, after the extra time ended in a goalless draw.

The Government Administration said the nominees from the national team for the award included the goalkeepers, the midfielders, the forwards, the head coach and his assistants. The Georgian Football Federation President, the General Secretary, the First Vice President, the Vice Presidents and Technical Director are also in the shortlist.