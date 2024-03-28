Erdogan: Turkey welcomes UN Security Council decision to cease fire in Gaza

28 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pressure needs to be ramped up on Israel for it to comply with a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Speaking in the province of Batman, he vowed that Türkiye would "do its part" for the Security Council decision to be fulfilled.

"As Türkiye, we will do our part for this decision, which we welcome, to be fulfilled," Erdogan said.

He stressed that Ankara will "make every effort" for peace and tranquility in Gaza as soon as possible.

Earlier, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip for the Islamic month of Ramadan. As many as 14 countries voted in favor of the resolution, includung Russia, China, France and UK, while the U.S. abstained from voting.