CSTO Secretary General: formally, Armenia remains in organization

28 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has not recently participated in the work of the CSTO, but has not sent notices of leaving the organization, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said in an interview with the magazine “National Defence”.

“Yerevan has indeed not recently participated in the work of the CSTO secretariat... Regarding the mentioned statements by officials of the Republic of Armenia, I note that the secretariat has not received any official statements from Yerevan about the suspension of membership in the CSTO,” Tasmagambetov said.

He noted that the CSTO Secretariat regularly informs the relevant agencies of Armenia about the decisions taken and adopted.

In February, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the de facto freezing of Armenia's participation in the CSTO.