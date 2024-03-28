CSTO states to conduct seven exercises this year

28 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov revealed plans for seven strategic exercises slated for the year, encompassing various joint military operations and training regimes.

He outlined the comprehensive agenda of exercises, including the "Rubezh-2024" joint exercise, alongside others such as "Interaction-2024," "Indestructible Brotherhood-2024," "Search-2024," "Echelon-2024," "Rock-2024," and "Cobalt-2024."

These exercises are designed to bolster coordination and readiness among CSTO member states, strategically located across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Russia.

Speaing in an interview with the magazine “National Defence”, Tasmagambetov emphasized the importance of these exercises in fortifying key areas of the organization's operational capacities.

The CSTO Secretary General underscored that all activities would adhere to the plan for joint training, ratified by the Council of Defence Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils.