CSTO: need for organization's peacekeeping missions to increase

28 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The need for peacekeeping missions of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led security bloc, will grow in the world, so its expansion is quite possible in the foreseeable future, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

According to him, such a possibility is not ruled out. The CSTO Secretary General stressed that the matter is that amid the collapse of the old world order, when old conflicts are reviving and new ones are emerging, the need for military-political alliances will grow.

"It is not ruled out that our peacekeeping activity will be some sort of a driving engine for the organization’s expansion or the emergence of new formats of cooperation on the CSTO basis. Regrettably, the need for its peacekeeping activity will only grow in the foreseeable future," Tasmagambetov said.

According to him, the organization offers advantageous conditions for participation.