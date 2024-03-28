Kremlin urges Durov to pay more attention to Telegram

28 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Telegram founder Pavel Durov should pay more attention to the fact that the social network is used by terrorists, Kremlin pokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, we would expect Pavel Durov to pay more attention to the fact that this unique and phenomenal resource, which matured before the eyes of our generation, is increasingly becoming a tool in the hands of terrorists and is being used for terrorist purposes," Peskov said.

The spokesman stressed that there are no plans to block Telegram in Russia at the moment.