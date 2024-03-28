Large mosque opened in Turkmen Anau

28 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Turkmenistan, a new mosque was opened in Anau. Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov spoke at the opening of the mosque.

"The city of Anau... was declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024, and on the occasion of this glorious event, a ceremony of launching thematic events was organized. <...> In these eventful days, the opening of a new modern mosque on the sacred land of Anau, combining ancient traditions in its appearance, and modern trends in the field of architecture, clearly demonstrates commitment to sacred responsibilities",

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

In total, 500 people will be able to pray in the mosque at the same time. The building is located on 6 hectares and has four 50-meter high minarets, 24 windows under a 30-meter high dome. The building is decorated with patterns in the form of wheat ears, the official newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reports.

The opening of the mosque took place during the month of Ramadan. In 2024, Muslims fast from March 11 to April 9.